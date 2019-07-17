By CHARLES WANYORO

Police are holding a man who is alleged to have bitten off a part of his seven-year-old nephew’s ear, in Muringene village, Meru County.

The man identified as John Muritithi is said to have been incensed by his brother's son after the Class Two pupil came to his compound asking for a bag in which to carry food for his grandfather who had sent him during Monday lunch hour break.

The suspect is alleged to have grabbed the boy and locked him inside his house where he bit on the left ear, tearing off the helix, and then inflicted a hole in the right one before he was rescued by neighbours.

An irate villagers quickly gathered at the uncle’s homestead, flogged the man threatening to lynch him but was rescued after the area chief pleaded with them.

DISPUTE

After he was released, the boy ran back to school, Thuuru Primary, while bleeding from both ears and reported to his teachers.

The school deputy headteacher Mr David Kithinji reported the matter at Muringene police post and then took the pupil to Kangeta sub-county hospital where he was treated and discharged.

On Tuesday, the boy’s father Mr Isaya M’Buri claimed that his brother assaulted his child because of their dispute over land.

“The grandfather had sent him (boy) to get him food when he asked the uncle for a bag to carry the food. My son is in deep pain due to the cruel manner in which he was treated yet he had no dispute with my brother. We are demanding justice for him,” said Mr M’Buri.