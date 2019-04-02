By CHARLES WANYORO

The High Court in Meru has released four people accused of killing a chief in Marsabit on Sh1 million cash bail each. The four had been in remand for two months.

Justice Francis Gikonyo at the same time allowed Mr Doyo Galgalo, Mr Galma Galgalo, Ms Bokaya Dida Boru and Mr Somo Huqa to deposit a Sh2 million bond each to secure their release in case they fail to raise the cash bail.

The judge agreed with defence lawyers Kiprotich Kiget and Anyegah Ondieki that the accused deserved their liberty since all the seven vulnerable witnesses who testified in camera had already been heard.

Justice Gikonyo dismissed the prosecution’s request for more time to file evidence to show why the four should not be released on bond.

But he warned the accused not to contact any of the witnesses or interfering with investigations.

The four have denied killing Dirib Kombo Chief Bida Gogana on December 16, 2018, in Gar-qarsa, Marsabit Central.

The chief was hacked to death and his body doused in petrol before being set on fire by people said to be from his community after he attended the burial of a police reservist said to have been a member of a rival community.

Mr Abdullahi Jillo, a police officer based in Marsabit, Tuesday tabled 33 gory photos of the slain chief as his body lay in a ditch.

The prosecution had successfully applied for seven witnesses to be heard in camera after they claimed they would be harmed by the suspects since they were influential members of the society.

While making the application for bail, the defence had argued that the accused had in no way interfered with the investigations and would not do so if released.

Early February, the four suspects were dramatically re-arrested moments after the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi against them.