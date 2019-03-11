By CHARLES WANYORO

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned officials of a Meru matatu sacco after a video emerged showing their crew ejecting a woman for protesting over excess passengers.

Director-General Francis Meja ordered the officials of Meru Shuttle Limited to report to NTSA offices in Meru Monday morning.

“The Authority takes this opportunity to thank the lady passenger for taking that bold decision and we encourage all road users to speak out when their safety or that of others is threatened. We also applaud the passenger who recorded the incident and shared the video. The action will go a long way in keeping our roads safe,” he said in a statement.

PLEA TO PASSENGER

Mr Meja also invited the passenger to report to the nearest NTSA offices for action to be commenced.

In the video, the conductor of the matatu is seen ordering the woman who was traveling with a child to alight after she complained that the crew was picking more passengers while it was already full.

The conductor then uses abusive language on the woman while the stunned child watches.

Fellow passengers are heard pleading with the conductor to refund the woman’s Sh50 change but he declines and challenges her to report to the police.

UPROAR

The undated incident caused uproar with members of public calling for the arrest of the matatu crew and disciplining of the sacco officials.

Mt Kenya Matatu Owners’ Association Chairperson Wanja Karuku said they have initiated investigations into the incident and would suspend the crew for up to six months.

Ms Karuku urged the woman to come forward and lodge a complaint against the driver and the conductor so that police can also take proper action.

“She should report to the police and obtain an OB number. We have strict rules that bar matatu crew from using abusive language or failing to get passengers to the set destination,” she said.