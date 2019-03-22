By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

Projects worth Sh18.9 billion being implemented by the national government in Meru County are incomplete with some having stalled for several years, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said.

Speaking during a meeting with local leaders in Meru on Friday, Mr Matiang’i claimed that some of the projects existed in paper only, accusing officials of sending glossy reports of non-existent work.

“We have 131 projects by the national government which are yet to be complete. We are here to make sure that work is done. I will be meeting Meru leaders led by Governor Kiraitu Murungi and other county secretaries to look into the status of these projects. We will go through each with a toothpick and chart the way forward,” Mr Matiang’i said.

The Meru governor recently raised concerns over several stalled road projects in his county.

“All projects started by the Jubilee government in Meru are incomplete. We would like them to be completed in his term. It is time the government cracked the whip on some of the contractors who are sleeping on their job,” Mr Murungi said.

Among the stalled projects cited by the governor are the paving of Mati Road and completion of Kinoru Stadium.

On insecurity affecting the Meru-Isiolo counties border, the CS said a joint patrol unit would be set up to restore order.

“We have agreed with teams from both counties that this nonsense must come to an end. Even if it means deploying special forces,” he said.