The Meru County Assembly has rubbished claims that some of its members were bribed to shoot down politician Ekuru Aukot's Punguza Mizigo bill.

Speaker Joseph Kaberia, majority leader Victor Karithi and minority leader Ayub Bundi said the assembly’s board was contemplating filing a defamation suit against Dr Aukot and a local radio station over the claims.

Through his Twitter page, Dr Aukot alleged that the 17 MCAs who voted for his bill "rejected bribe money".

Debate on the bill, that ended at about 8pm on Tuesday, was dramatic as a section of ward representatives rejected a vote by acclamation, leading to a roll call vote.

Forty two rejected the proposal while 17 abstained.

Responding to the allegations of bribery, Speaker Kaberia said they were not taking them lightly and that the assembly board was considering legal action.

“This is utter nonsense. Whoever has any evidence that Meru MCAs received bribes should present it to investigating agencies. A local radio also made similar claims. We will take appropriate action against those making the allegations."

Mr Bundi accused some of his colleagues of peddling the lie that he had received money from a senior government official.

“It almost turned physical between me and Municipality MCA Elias Murega. We have, however, agreed to sue those dragging our names through the mud. Whoever has evidence that we were bribed should table it," he said.

Contacted, Mr Murega responded, “The conscious of every member knows what is true and what is not.”

Mr Karithi said Dr Aukot must retract the allegation.

"Thirdway Alliance is a populist movement. It is biting more than it can chew by mischievously painting Meru people as corruptible. We were elected to represent the people of Meru and not Thirdway Alliance's selfish interests."

He said the assembly will reject any other constitutional amendment bill that would not result in good for the country.

"Initially, it looked like they meant well for this country but we realised the devil was in the detail. Next time they want to bring a bill for adoption, they need to engage the public before the drafting."