Meru Speaker Joseph Kaberia's bodyguard Samuel Munga Muhaso died in Nairobi on Sunday following a shooting incident that involved his driver Andrew Nabea.

The incident took place at Kamiti Corner outside a house belonging to Mr Nabea's sister.

A report from Kasarani Police Station states that one Sarah Karambu received a call from her brother who asked her to open the gate for them. They had arrived from Meru in a county assembly car.

"Before she opened the gate, she heard gunshots outside," police said, adding Mr Muhaso was shot in the chest and Mr Nabea in the left leg.

The police report said, "It appears the two had a misunderstanding that resulted in the shooting."

CRIME SCENE

Police took the two to Ruaraka's Neema Hospital but Mr Muhaso died from his injuries.

The driver was stable but was taken to Aga Khan University Hospital for advanced treatment.

From the scene, police collected Mr Muhaso's Ceska pistol that had 15 bullets and Mr Nabea's Ceska pistol which had three bullets.

They said Mr Nabea, who had a civilian firearm certificate, had spent 20 rounds of the ammunition and that the car had only one bullet hole on the side.