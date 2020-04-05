The MP also called on Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to reign in on officers who are using excessive force as they enforce the curfew regulations.

She suggested that food and any other aid from the government should be channelled through the church since they know the needy in the society.

She appealed to the government to help the needy, in a bid to help them cope in this difficult period.

By CHARLES WANYORO

Meru Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza has urged Kenyans to limit travels during Easter weekend to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

In a broadcast homily on her vernacular TV station, Baite TV, the MP urged Kenyans to heed to the government’s guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19.

OBEY RULES

“Let Kenyans obey the rules and advice from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. My Message to Kenyans is that, whatever we have lost during this time of coronavrus will be restored in double portions as God restored for his faithful servant Job after he lost everything,” said Ms Mwangaza.

MISUSE POWERS

She urged police and other law enforcement agencies to be humane while dealing with the public.