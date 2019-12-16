Meru churches protest rise in drinking dens

By CHARLES WANYORO

Hundreds of worshipers from various denominations in Kithirune market, Meru County on Sunday braved showers to demonstrate against growing alcoholism and drug abuse in the area.

The faithful drawn from over 40 churches said increase in bars and drug dens had led to death of over 20 revellers in the village market in the last nine years.

With loud speakers, the worshippers who were escorted by police went around the market castigating bar owners and later gathered at Kithirune Primary School where they held prayers.

Led by Kithirune development committee chairman David Kithinji, Abothuguchi West MCA Patrick Muthuri and area chief Faith Kagwiria, the leaders demanded reduction of the number of bars to end the menace.

“We were collecting bodies of people in the market while others could not go about their daily chores. We pushed for reduction and that year, no-one died and we feel that our silence is not good,” Rev Kithinji said.

Rev Julius Kajume said alcohol had caused many families to disintegrate, adding that some men confided that they had become weak in bed.

The churches said they were keen to hold the demonstration in December since the festive season is when most people were initiated into consuming alcohol.

Patrick Mugambi, a youth, said many of his colleagues had died or abdicated their marital roles due to addiction.

Kithirune West chief Faith Kagwiria who said they had weeded out illicit brew in the area but could not control the number of bars.