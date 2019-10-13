Meru killer trader surrenders to police

The trader then confronted and hacked to death Mr Mutembei Mwongera before he fled on a motorcycle with police in hot pursuit.

Six of the victims suffered multiple injuries, majority left with broken legs.

By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Police in Tigania East, Meru County have arrested a 34-year-old man who ran over six women with a vehicle and stabbed two men, killing one at Muriri market.

Mr Joshua Kileru, a businessman at Muriri market surrendered himself at Nchiru Police Station on Sunday accompanied by a former chief and was placed in custody. Area police boss Peter Karanja said they will arraign the suspect on Monday.

On September 30, 2019, the trader intentionally drove his Toyota Probox into a group of traders who were selling vegetables by the road, hitting four women and three men.

Six of the victims suffered multiple injuries, majority left with broken legs.

The frenzied youth then disembarked from the vehicle wielding a sword and ran to a nearby butchery where he stabbed Mr Simon Mwenda, 26, in the chest.

The trader then confronted and hacked to death Mr Mutembei Mwongera before he fled on a motorcycle with police in hot pursuit.