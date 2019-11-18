By CHARLES WANYORO

Close to 100 landowners in Meru County's Amung’enti ‘D’ adjudication area have petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta for a probe into wrangles over ownership of the property measuring more than 10,000 acres.

Residents of the Akachiu, Akithigi, Antu Ba Ngoro, Uringu and Anto Ba Ita clans in Igembe South claim influential people invaded the land and sponsored violence.

Led by lawyer Kirimi Mbogo, they say “outsiders” want shares of the fertile tracts of land and are behind the increase in crime.

Mr Mbogo said on Sunday that at least seven people have been killed and tens of arson attacks carried out in one year, leaving residents in fear.

The landowners further claimed that those carrying out the attacks are protected by police so they operate with impunity.

COURT CASE

In an affidavit filed in court last week, Mr Joseph King’ori M’Ikamati, who is accused of killing one Mr George Mithika during clashes in the area, termed Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka a person of interest and accused him of pulling strings in the matter.

He told Meru Resident Judge Alfred Mabeya that prior to the killing, groups that enjoy Mr Musyoka's support met at Nthanjene and Tumu Tumu police posts and took an oath to evict all farmers from the area.

Mr Mbogo “That is why we sent a petition to President Uhuru Kenyatta to order independent investigations into what exactly happening. Why are thugs meeting and planning violence in a police station? Use of the land has led to a lot of criminal activities. I have suffered five arsons."

Mr Mbogo also alleged that Mr Musyoka is interested in a 2,000-acre piece of land in the area, but one of the farmers contested this.

“There is not an inch of Meru land to which Kalonzo Musyoka has an ancestral claim. If he has any land in Meru, he either bought it or it was a gift," he said.

FIGHTING BACK

The landowners last week petition the President for a solution, warning that more killings would take place.

They want President Kenyatta to order the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the National Land Commission to institute a probe to solve the problem once and for all.