Leaders in Igembe North, Meru County have called for the hiring of more police reservists to help deal with persistent cattle raids which have resulted in several deaths.

The call comes in the wake of the killing of six people by unidentified gunmen.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and Igembe North MP Maoka Maore called for an immediate vetting of qualified personnel to be enrolled into the programme to help boost security.

SECURITY IMPROVED

Speaking during a security meeting at Kamweline market where two pastors were shot dead and a Class Five schoolgirl wounded, the leaders said security has improved following the recruitment of police reservists but the number needs to be increased.

They also called on the police to drive away pastoralists from Isiolo, Samburu and Marsabit counties who had invaded the region, saying they contribute to insecurity.

Mr Maore said the herdsmen are grazing in people’s farms and ruining their crops.

He said the armed herdsmen also attack residents when challenged to stop grazing in their farms.

BORDER DISPUTE

The legislator at the same time urged the Interior ministry to quickly implement recommendations on a boundary dispute between Isiolo and Meru counties, saying a chief who receives instructions from Isiolo is operating from a manyatta in Meru.

“There is a chief who has a manyatta in Meru but reports to Isiolo. When our cattle are stolen, they pass through his area. All these raids are planned there. We want the boundaries respected. We don’t want to see camels grazing here,” claimed Mr Maore.

Mr Linturi said he will push for more guns to be provided to residents to safeguard lives and property.

Meru County commissioner Allan Machari said they are pursuing some crucial leads that could enable them to arrest the suspects and urged residents to be on the lookout and offer information.

Tension in the larger Amwathi area remained high as residents started burial arrangement for five residents who have been killed following Sunday’s killing of a businessman of Borana origin.

PASTORS KILLED

The latest attack saw two pastors shot dead Thursday evening and a schoolgirl seriously injured after gunmen who were riding on a motorcycle attacked them at Kambi Chafu market.

Pastors Josphat Kalung’e and Nkunja M’Itirikia were heading home from a prayer meeting when they were ambushed just a few metres from Kamweline Police Station.

The gunmen are said to have opened fire and shot indiscriminately at residents, killing the clergymen on the spot while the Class Five schoolgirl is admitted to Maua Methodist Hospital with gunshot wounds in the hand and leg.

The attack came only three days after a miraa farmer and two herdsmen were shot dead following the killing of a trader.

Mr Samuel Mugambi, 35, Benjamin Kamairo, 32, and Mr Njoroge Kimaru were killed on Monday last week in what police suspected was a retaliatory attack following the killing of Mr Willy Harun, 28, as he travelled on a motorcycle from Mutuati market towards Gachiuru.

The motorcycle rider who was carrying Mr Harun suffered back injuries and is recuperating at Maua Methodist Hospital.

A badly mutilated body thought to be that of Mr Njoroge was found last Wednesday in the bush having been partly eaten by wild animals.