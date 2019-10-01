By DAVID MUCHUI

One person died and several others were injured after a businessman went berserk and drove his car into a crowd at Muriri market in Tigania East, Meru on Monday evening.

There was panic at the market after the businessman, identified as Kileru Munjuri, drove into several groups of people, who scampered for safety, before the vehicle hit a wall.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Muthara Chief Joel Nkunya said the man abandoned the vehicle at the market and started stabbing people with a knife.

CASUALTIES

Residents said about 10 people were injured in the bizarre attack that started at 4pm Monday.

"One man died on the spot after he was stabbed in the chest. Several others, including women who were selling vegetables at the market, suffered broken legs after he ran over them," Mr Nkunya said.

He said the trader who operates a shop at Muriri, Tigania East, later fled on a motorbike towards the Muriri-Isiolo road as police pursued him.

The assailant. who was said to have been baying for the blood of anyone he comes across, is still at large.

DISAPPEARED

"The police pursued him toward Lailuba area but he disappeared into the bush. They have been hunting for him throughout the night," the chief said.

Mr Nkunya said when he talked to the assailant over the phone at around 8pm Monday, he said he is targeting to kill 100 people.

"I called him to ask him to hand himself in to the police but he said he would finish me off if I tried to arrest him. He has a history of violence. I once arrested him when he threatened to kill his father and wife," the chief said.

KILLED CAMEL

According to Mr Nkunya, Munjuri had just picked his vehicle from a police station following a case where he had slashed camels along the Muriri-Isiolo road.

He is said to have already taken plea in court for killing a camel.

The chief said he had first reported that a camel had hit his vehicle before the owners reported the killing of their animal.