By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

A Catholic priest of the Meru Diocese was on Tuesday stabbed twice in the head outside a popular entertainment spot at Makutano shopping centre in Imenti North.

Fr Eutycas Murangiri Muthuri, a 32-year-old who was based at Limbine Parish in Tigania West Sub-county, died at the scene of the attack.

Reports indicated that Fr Muthuri arrived at one of the hotels in the area at about 10.30pm on Monday in the company of a man and a woman.

He was attacked while leaving at about 1.30am.

ARRESTS

Imenti North police boss Robinson Mboloi said the three were seen having drinks on Monday afternoon before retiring to a room they rented.

Mr Mboloi said the woman aged about 25 years and the 27-year-old man were arrested so as to help police with investigations.

On Tuesday, the police boss said sleuths were still trying to piece together the circumstances under which the priest died.

SHOCK

The priest’s father, Mr Domiciano Muthuri, said the family and faithful of Nkabune Parish, where Fr Muthuri hailed from, were shocked.

“He was a humble man who never indulged in bad things. We are really hurting,” he said.

The priest had served in Meru County for about five months after being ordained on December 23, 2018.

CLAIMS

Mr Muthuri, who visited the Nation's offices in Meru, said his son had been in the company of a personal friend, one Mr Kinoti, when he was attacked.

“Eutycas went to the car and found someone inside. He demanded to know what he was doing in the vehicle but his friend took off instead of assisting him or raising the alarm," he claimed.

"We were told he earlier walked outside the building with the car keys and could have opened it for the assailant."

STATEMENTS

The hotel's managers were not immediately available for comment as they were recording statements with police.

Fr Muthuri's official car, a Toyota Khami, was towed to Meru Police Station to be dusted for finger prints.