Meru County health officials are in a race to establish how a 23 year-old woman from Kisima in Buuri Sub-county contracted Covid-19 after she tested positive, becoming the first virus case in the devolved unit.

The woman is among 71 locals who volunteered for random testing in Chogoria recently.

Health authorities are now trying to trace her contacts in order to stem spread of the virus.

"The patient comes from Igoji in South Imenti but has been residing at Kisima. The results of the rest of those who volunteered for the mass testing turned out negative. We are trying to get the history of the patient and establish how and where she contracted the virus," Meru Health Executive Misheck Mutuma told the Nation.

He said the patient is asymptomatic, and is undergoing treatment at Meru Level Five Hospital's Covid-19 treatment centre.

The county's first coronavirus case comes after reports that a patient who tested positive in Wajir last week had recently travelled to Meru town.

Meru, Taita Taveta and Garissa are the latest counties to confirm their first cases, according to today's update by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman.