By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

A court in Tigania, Meru County has allowed the police to hold for a week a 34-year-old trader accused of running over six residents with a car and stabbing two others, killing one at Muriri market two weeks ago.

Principal Magistrate Gathogo Sogomo Monday allowed the police more time to piece up evidence into the case where Mr Joshua Kileru is accused of stabbing to death a resident and causing grievous harm to six others.

He agreed with Prosecution Counsel Michael Mutune that the State needed more time to come up with a water tight case.

BOND REVOKED

Mr Kileru suffered a further blow when Principal Magistrate Paul Wechuli, sitting in a different court, revoked a bond given to him in relation to another matter where he is accused of slashing camels which were grazing in the area.

Mr Wechuli ruled that it was in the interest of Mr Kileru’s security that he remains in police custody.

Advertisement

Dressed in an overflowing hooded jacket, the suspect, who has been on the run for two weeks evaded the cameras by facing the wall or sideways.

At one point, Mr Sogomo had to caution the suspect that he needed to face him.

And when Mr Sogomo interpreted to him the prosecution’s request, Mr Kileru noncommittally answered, “hakuna kitu najua hata kimoja (I know nothing at all).”

Court sentries also had difficult time trying to convince him to come out of the cells for his appearance before Mr Wechuli.

CATCH GLIMPSE

Hundreds of residents thronged the Tigania Law Courts seeking to catch a glimpse of the suspect after word went round that he had surrendered himself at Nchiru Police Station.

Mr Kileru is accused of going on the rampage and intentionally ploughing into a group of traders who were selling vegetables at the busy roadside market, crushing four women and three men.

SIX INJURED

Six of the victims suffered multiple injuries, with majority being left with broken legs.

The frenzied man then disembarked from the vehicle wielding a sword and ran to a nearby butchery and stabbed one Mr Simon Mwenda, 26, in the chest, leaving him fighting for his life.

Waving the sword which was dripping with blood, he then confronted Mr Mutembei Mwongera, a local painter, and drove the knife into the left side of his chest, killing him on the spot.