Tens of mourners were on Wednesday turned away from the burial of a top 2018 KCPE candidate in Meru County, in line with the social distancing rule to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Close to 500 people intended to attend Hillary Muriungi Kaume's burial at Kithoka village in Meru County but many were denied access.

A few reluctantly left while many followed the proceedings outside the fence, some seated inside their cars

HIGH SCORE

Hillary was the second born child of prominent Meru lawyers Kaume M’Mukiira and Mercy Nguta Gatobu and Tracy Karambu's brother.

He sat the national examination at Fred’s Academy in the county and scored 442 marks, results which saw him join his dream school - Alliance.

He died due to a brain tumour and was buried in a ceremony that lasted about an hour.

EULOGY

During the ceremony presided over by Rev Kenneth Thiong’o of Citam Meru, mourners eulogised Hillary as a sociable, bright and talented footballer, whose dream of becoming a neurosurgeon was dimmed prematurely.

“Hillary always scored straight As and dreamt of attending the best universities in the world," Ms Kagwiria Luthubua in her eulogy.

"He desired to pursue football professionally, but following his illness, he developed a keen interest in medicine, neurosurgery in particular, and vowed to help others going with the same condition."

TWO TUMOURS

Hillary was diagnosed with the first tumour early in 2019 and successfully underwent treatment, missing most of his education during the year.

As he readied to resume school this year, a routine MRI test revealed another tumour at a different location in his head, so he underwent another surgery early in February.

In March, he developed complications and was placed in a critical care unit until his death on May 1.

“They say legends fall in the making. Hillary was more than a legend. Academically, you were ahead of us, nonetheless, you still helped us,” his friend Harmony Wisdom said.