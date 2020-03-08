By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has challenged Meru Senator Mithika Linturi to a political duel in his backyard amid an intensifying war of words over road projects in the county.

Mr Munya has accused Mr Linturi of stalling two projects in the county involving his company Atticon while the senator has alleged a witch-hunt, saying the company has met its contractual obligations yet the government owes it close to Sh400 million.

Their rivalry played out at Maili Tatu grounds in Igembe Central on Saturday during a funds drive which Mr Munya attended alongside Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Two rival groups clashed at the function organised by National Standards Council chairman Bernard Ngore, briefly disrupting it.

BLAME

Mr Munya blamed the scuffle on his political nemesis, Senator Linturi, saying he was irked by remarks on stalled road projects.

Advertisement

“I have seen that a few youths were sent to disrupt a meeting aimed at raising funds for needy children. How do you pay youths to disrupt such a meeting yet you have been elected to promote their very education?”

The CS said he had stirred up a hornets' nest during Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally at Kinoru Stadium, when he raised alarm the alarm over the projects.

“The problem is that I prodded scars of stalled roads in Meru. You cannot go around saying the government is not working yet you are the one given contracts to do the work. You have been given all roads in Igembe yet they are not up to standard,” he said.

He said he was ready to face off with the senator at a different meeting to be held in the region soon.

“Let us meet in a public rally at Maili Tatu or Maua town and see how many youths he has. We will not cover up anyone’s wrongs. He should finish doing the roads before making noise,” Mr Munya said.

LINTURI'S RESPONSE

However, Senator Linturi defended his firm saying Kangeta-Laare road was complete and Maua-Athiru road 40 per cent complete.

He dismissed the claim that the roads are substandard, saying the company met the government's specifications.