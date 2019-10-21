By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

The Party of National Unity (PNU) has denounced its former national treasurer Peter Kaberia and two others who announced that they have joined Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s camp.

Mr Kaberia, former governor Peter Munya's running mate in the 2017 election, former Igembe North MP Ntoitha M'Mithiaru and businessman Kiriinya Nairuti, on Saturday said they had ditched PNU.

The three have always been seen as close allies of Mr Munya, who is now the Trade Cabinet secretary.

OTHER DEFECTORS

They join several other allies of Mr Munya, including lawyer Mugambi Imanyara and Tigania East MP Josphat Kabeabea, who have joined Mr Murungi's camp.

Mr Kaberia and Mr M'Mithiaru held a closed door meeting with Mr Murungi on Saturday morning before declaring their move to decamp in the evening.

Advertisement

But in a statement, the PNU secretariat termed the defectors as impostors.

"PNU NEC takes great exception with impostors claiming to hold any office [who] have decamped. They have moved out of their own personal volition and in no way represent PNU.

PUBLIC SERVANTS

"What we have seen in Meru are public servants who are guided by law not to align themselves politically come out in the open with political rhetoric, contravening clauses and provisions in our Constitution governing public servants’ conduct," the statement read.

The party now wants the state officers engaging in politics fired.

"On this, we urge the appointing authorities to take the necessary stern disciplinary action against the individuals," PNU said.

The PNU secretariat maintained that the party is still strong despite the defections.

Governor Murungi, who received the three, said he is keen to work with his opponents in implementing his development agenda.