By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has dared Meru Senator Mithika Linturi to a political duel in his backyard as the war of words over the status of road projects in the county intensified over the weekend.

Mr Munya has accused Mr Linturi of conflict of interest and stalling projects where his company, Atticon, is involved in the building of two roads in Meru.

On the other hand, Mr Linturi accuses the CS of witch-hunt, arguing that his company is meeting its contractual obligations despite the government owing him close to Sh400 million.

ROWDY YOUTHS

The rivalry between the two leaders played out at Maili Tatu grounds in Igembe Central on Saturday. Mr Munya, accompanied by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, had attended a fundraiser in aid of needy pupils.

The meeting was briefly interrupted by clashes between two rival groups.

Advertisement

The fundraiser was organised by National Standards Council Chairman Bernard Ngore.

Mr Munya blamed the scuffle on his political nemesis, Mr Linturi, saying that the senator was irked by earlier remarks on stalled road projects in Meru.

“I have seen that a few youths were sent to disrupt a meeting aimed at raising funds for needy children. How do you pay youths to disrupt such a meeting yet you have been elected to promote the very education?” Mr Munya asked.

The CS said he had stirred a hornet's nest during the BBI rally in Kinoru when he raised the alarm over stalled projects in the county.

ROAD PROJECTS

“The problem is that I prodded scars of the stalled roads in Meru. You cannot go round saying the government is not working yet you are the one given contracts to do the work. You have been given all roads in Igembe yet they are not done to standard,” he said.

He said he is ready to face off with the senator at a different meeting to be held in the region soon.

“Let us meet in a public rally at Maili Tatu or Maua town and see how many youths he has. We will not cover up anyone’s wrongs. He should finish doing the roads before making noise,” Mr Munya said.

However, Senator Linturi defended his firm saying the Kangeta-Laare road is already complete while the Maua-Athiru road is 40 per cent complete.

He dismissed claims that the roads are substandard, arguing that they are being done based on the standards specified by the government.