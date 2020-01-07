By DAVID MUCHUI

Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders’ Secretary-General Josphat Murangiri has called for changes to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposals to abolish salaries for elected leaders.

Mr Murangiri argues that abolishing salaries and introducing allowances and honoraria at the end of a term will help fight corruption in government.

Speaking to the Nation on Tuesday, Mr Murangiri said there is need for a transformation to eliminate “commercial leadership” where people seek elective seats hoping to get rich.

He also faulted the calls to create more positions in the executive, arguing that every tribe cannot fit in the top government posts.

SERVANT LEADERSHIP

“What we need in this country is servant leadership not a situation where people seek elective positions to access easy money. If the elected leaders are paid an allowance, it is easier to attract servant leaders and we can easily do a lifestyle audit on them. Once they finish their term, they can be paid a handshake package,” Mr Murangiri said.

He said elective leadership in Kenya has turned into a channel for accessing wealth corruptly.

“Corruption is so entrenched that it is leading to delayed justice when the bigwigs are arrested. This is because those involved want to buy time,” he said.

“The commercial leadership has also led to the increase in stalled projects in constituencies because they are targeting kickbacks that come with awarding new projects,” the Njuri Ncheke leader added.

KICKBACKS

He argued that the pursuit for kickbacks in government has contributed to neglect of key sectors that put money in the pockets of Kenyans.

“Coffee, sugarcane, cotton and maize sectors have been neglected because there are no contracts to attract kickbacks. With proper leadership, we should see money being spent where Kenyans will benefit,” he said.