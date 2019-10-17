By CHARLES WANYORO

A nurse working at Nyambene Level Four Hospital died Wednesday while nine passengers sustained injuries when two vehicles they were travelling in collided at Kaithe market along the Meru-Maua road.

Mr Silas Mugambi, 35, who was driving his Toyota Caldina was fatally wounded when his car collided head on with a matatu.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Meru Level Five Hospital where he had been rushed after the crash.

PASSENGERS INJURED

Nine passengers who were traveling in the matatu belonging to Menya Sacco are admitted to the same hospital in serious but stable condition following the afternoon collision.

North Imenti Sub-County Police Commander Robinson Mboloi said the dead nurse was traveling to Meru while the matatu was heading to Maua when the two vehicle collided.

Witnesses said the matatu was trying to avoid hitting a pothole when it collided head on with the car.

Mr Mugambi was in charge of maternal and health services at the Maua-based hospital.

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Githu Wachira said he was shocked to learn of the demise of the nurse whom he described as hardworking and dedicated.

Mr Mboloi warned drivers who have a habit of speeding, saying they were doing so in total disregard of traffic rules.