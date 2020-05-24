By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has recounted how he unsuccessfully tried to save Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki from his ouster as Senate deputy Speaker.

He said Prof Kindiki and others on the ruling Jubilee Party’s chopping board had sabotaged the president’s agenda in Parliament, sealing their fate irredeemably.

Mr Munya said the affected legislators had opposed the takeover of the Nairobi City County by the national government and allocation of money to vital projects, going against the party leader’s wish.

STUMBLING BLOCKS

Speaking during a meeting with leaders of coffee societies at the Meru New KPCU coffee mill on Saturday, Mr Munya lauded the ongoing Jubilee Party purge, saying the errant legislators were a stumbling block to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda.

“I had tried to plead for some of those who have been removed from positions but when I was confronted with the charges, I could not defend them. The President was keen on restoring Nairobi, being the country’s capital and the governor had handed over the functions.

“Why do you go ahead to oppose the move in Parliament yet you are in the President’s party? If you disobey your political party, you cannot argue that the Constitution has been ignored when you are punished,” Mr Munya said.

DIVERT FUNDS

He said some MPs had tried to divert funds meant to benefit farmers by amending the budget.

He accused Deputy President William Ruto of using MPs to fight his boss, President Kenyatta.

“You cannot disrespect your boss in the name of democracy. Even in advanced democracies like USA, we have not seen vice president Mike Pence rallying legislators to fight President Trump. That is not democracy. If your juniors fight you, you do not sit and watch,” the Agriculture CS said.

Mr Munya lashed out at a section of MPs from Meru, Tharaka-Nithi and Embu, whom he said had reduced the ouster of Senator Kindiki into ‘clan politics’.

“I have seen some people saying that Mt Kenya East region is now being side-lined. The ongoing changes should not degenerate into clan politics. The government wants to get the obstacles out of the way,” Mr Munya said.