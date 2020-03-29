By CHARLES WANYORO

Three policemen attacked another journalist on Saturday as he filmed the officers and administrators enforce social distancing at Mitunguu market, Imenti South, Meru County.

Mr Gregory Murithi, a cameraman with Weru TV was accosted by three Administration Police officers and ordered to delete the video footage showing area Assistant County Commissioner Richard Korgoren and Chief Stephen Kaaria enforcing social distancing at Mitunguu market.

In the footage, the chief is seen whipping women while the two police officers flatten market sheds and pour the traders’ wares on the ground during the midday fracas.

The police officers noticed that Mr Murithi had captured the ruthless way they were handling traders including a disabled woman.

Imenti South Assistant County Commissioner Richard Korgoren and area chief Stephen Kaaria enforcing social distancing at Mitunguu market on March 28, 2020. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Even after the reporter identified himself and produced his job tag, one of the police officers demanded he deletes the footage. The journalist declined to give them the camera.

“One of the police officers who was trying to take my camera slapped me and walked away. As I continued filming the eviction of traders from the market, the officer came back and demanded to see my Job ID which he took and walked away,” said Mr Murithi.