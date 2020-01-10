By DAVID MUCHUI

A police officer fatally shot a complainant and later killed himself at a police post in Meru County on Thursday evening.

It is said that the officer, identified only as Murithi, engaged in a fistfight with Julius Mwenda at Kunati market in Tigania Central.

Mr Mwenda later went to Kunati police post to report the matter but was shot dead while filing the report.

POLICE REPORT

Meru Police Commander Patrick Lumumba said: "He was reporting the incident at the OB desk when the police officer appeared and shot him. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival."

The body was taken to Meru Level Five Hospital mortuary.

Commander Lumumba said Murithi was found dead early Friday morning and that it appeared he had shot himself.

"We are investigating [the incident]. We assure the public that the police service is committed to ensuring their security and a good working relationship with police," he said.

BROTHER'S REPORT

Mwenda's brother James Kiunga said he had a fight with the police officer at a bar and was arrested.

"We are told he was arrested by other police officers, who took him to the police post. The officer pursued them, took a gun and shot him at the OB desk," he said.

"We are yet to know what they were fighting about."

Mr Kiunga said the police officer then fired in the air to scare the others off and disappeared into the night.

Mr Mugambi M'Ikiba, a resident, said Mwenda was handcuffed by other police officers and frogmarched to the police post after the bar fight.