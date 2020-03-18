Schoolboy dies in Meru road crash

The accident, involving two vehicles, occurred near Ntharene market on the Nkubu-Chuka road.

By CHARLES WANYORO

A primary school boy who was going home on Tuesday died after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a crash.

The pupil was on his way home after the government ordered closure of all learning institutions over the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Wilson Mwenda, who witnessed the crash, said the saloon car was avoiding to hit a matatu, which was overtaking another vehicle, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The pupil died on the spot, while the driver of the other vehicle -- a Station Wagon -- was taken to hospital.

Witnesses described the area of the accident as a black spot.

Soon after the scene of the crash was cleared, two boda-bodas ferrying students collided at the same spot. There were four students on each of the motorcycles. They all escaped with minor injuries.