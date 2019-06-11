By CHARLES WANYORO

A Catholic priest who was stabbed to death in Meru last week was Monday laid to rest in a solemn funeral mass attended by hundreds of religious leaders and faithful, with mourners calling for speedy investigations into the murder.

The leaders also called for restraint on speculations on why Fr Eutycas Murangiri Muthuri was killed outside an entertainment spot in Makutano within the Meru municipality.

Fr Muthuri, 35, was ordained in December 2018 and was based at Limbine Parish in Tigania West Sub-County where he worked until his death on June 3.

Mourners during the funeral service for Fr Muthuri at Mujwa Catholic Church in Meru on June 10, 2019. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

RUNAWAY CRIME

Meru County Chief of staff Gideon Kimathi, MCAs Robert Kithinji and Betty Kinya and Meru diocesan priests’ chairman Dr Elias Kinoti said speculations could derail investigations.

Speaking during the funeral service at Mujwa Catholic Church, Fr Kinoti said the runaway crime in Makutano is worrying and called for the creation of a satellite police station.

Mr Kimathi said the family and faithful had been hurt by “character assassination” of the priest on social media following his murder.

“Investigations are ongoing but people are already writing untruths. Please let us allow the relevant organs to complete their investigations. The death is a big blow not only to the church but also to the government because we work as a team. Our society must change,” he said.

Meru Bishop Salesius Mugambi who presided over the funeral mass called for forgiveness and urged all faithful to keep renewing their faith.

“Fr Eutycus has given his homily. Let us all be prepared to meet with the Lord. When you wake up in the morning, say a prayer and be prepared. In the evening, do the same,” said the bishop.

Meru Catholic Bishop Salesius Mugambi conducts the funeral service for Fr Muthuri at Mujwa Catholic Church in Meru on June 10, 2019. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

PEACEMAKER

The priest’s mother, Ms Jennifer Mwariumwe, was overcome by emotions and could not read her eulogy and and had to be assisted by a relative.

Ms Mwariumwe described her son as a peacemaker who always reconciled family members whenever there was a dispute.

“You always wanted to see me happy and was always the one who united the family,” she said.

Mr Robert Mwongera of Nkabune Parish said the death had dealt them a major blow.

“In Nkabune, we are already feeling the loss since we were making a mark after producing the sixth priest. But the Lord knows why he has taken the youngest one. He was a very jovial person,” he said.

Dr Kinoti, who was among the first people to visit the scene of crime, said memories of the gruesome murder still haunted him.