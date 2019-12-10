By CHARLES WANYORO

Police in Meru have recovered three G3 firearms that were stolen from Matabithi police post on Monday.

Tigania East police boss Peter Karanja said the guns, which were loaded, were recovered in a thicket about three kilometres from the police post.

Mr Karanja declined to comment on the circumstances under which the guns were stolen, but a source privy to the investigation said the officers were lured with beer and left the police post unmanned.

As the officers enjoyed the drinks, unknown number of people raided the police post’s armoury and stole the guns which had 20 bullets each.

During investigation, a man was interrogated and he led police to the thicket where the guns were found.

Three officers were arrested in connection to the incident.