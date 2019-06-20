By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

A 17-year-old student was raped and then killed by strangulation in Imenti North sub county, Meru, on Wednesday night.

The naked body of the Form Three student was found inside a maize plantation at Kamatoo village early Thursday.

The grandfather of the orphaned student said she did not return home from school on Wednesday evening.

The family learned of her death from villagers who stumbled upon the body.

Residents of Kamatoo village in Imenti North Sub-county, Meru, are pictured on June 20, 2019 at the scene of a school's rape and murder. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

SPECULATION

The attackers killed the girl using her school tie and stuffed leaves in her mouth. Only one shoe was on and the neck was swollen.

Residents said footprints at the scene indicated the crime was committed by more than one person and that it seemed the body had been dragged several metres.

One said the body was collected at about noon by officers from Kaguma police post who toured the area in a crackdown against illicit brew.

"They did not even secure the scene yet they found residents there. While we cried for the girl, they asked about illicit brew," the resident said.

"They even arrested a student who visited the bereaved."

Police are pictured on June 20, 2019 at the scene of a school girl's rape and murder at Kamatoo village in Imenti North Sub-county, Meru County. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

SHOCK

While noting that villagers were shocked by the killing, another resident asked police to boost security in a bid to assure parents of their children's safety.

"We cannot be taking children to and from school," the man said.

Kirima Ntune assistant chief Joseph Mururu said he called Giaki Police Station after area manager John Marangu informed him of the incident.

"The incident has shocked us since such cases are rare here. We monitor crimes through the Nyumba Kumi initiative," he said.