By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

A Meru court on Wednesday set free two suspects linked to the murder of a catholic priest outside an entertainment spot a week ago.

Meru Senior Principal Magistrate Thomas Muraguri ordered the closure of the file that stated that Mr Valentine Kinoti and Ms Janice Ntinyari were the suspects in the murder of Father Eutycas Murangiri Muthuri.

He noted lack of evidence to prosecute the two.

The prosecution, through State Counsel James Kinyua had requested the withdrawal of the case, saying the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had collected evidence from the two but that it did not warrant their arraignment.

Mr Kinoti, the slain priest's friend, and Ms Ntinyari were with Fr Muthuri on the night an assailant stabbed him in the head, causing his death at the scene of the attack at Makutano shopping centre in Imenti North.

The 35-year-old priest, who was based at Limbine Parish in Tigania West Sub-county, was buried on Monday, a ceremony at which leaders called for speedy investigations.

Last week, the magistrate ordered that the suspects be detained at Meru Police station for seven days for police to complete their probe.