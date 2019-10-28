By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Police in Timau, Meru County, are looking for a 40-year-old primary school teacher believed to have fled after defiling a Standard Five pupil of Madaraka Primary School.

Deputy County Police Commander Francis Wahome said the man lured the 12-year old pupil to his house a week ago, ostensibly to offer her two books that her parents were struggling to buy.

The traumatised girl said the teacher approached her as she played outside her home and asked why she had not been in school that day to write her exams.

After her mother replied told him that she had a Sh800 fees balance, the teacher offered to pay half.

He then asked the girl to accompany him to his house so that he could offer her the books for revision.

THE ATTACK

Advertisement

The girl said that when they got into the teacher's house, where he lived alone, he grabbed her, locked the door and defiled her.

“After picking the books, he seized me and forced me to remove my clothes. He also removed his and then had sex with me. He then warned me against informing anyone,” she said.

As she went home, a neighbour saw her crying and asked what had happened.

AGGRIEVED

The girl's mother threatened to commit suicide, saying police had failed to act on the matter despite her visits to their station.

“It is painful to see my daughter taking all these medicines yet she is not sick. We also don’t know how effective the medicine will be since we got them three days later,” she said.

She accused police of failing to fill her the P3 form and offer them the OB number so they could pursue the case.

The mother said police officers and school officials visited her home to ask for the books the teacher offered the girl.

Mr Wahome promised justice, saying a court case would be opened amid the search for the suspect.