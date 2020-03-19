By DAVID MUCHUI

A Meru based clergy, whose church has a large following, is out to mislead his flock and the public on coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Reverend Nathan Kirimi of Jesus Winner Ministry believes coronavirus, which has so far claimed over 8,000 lives across the globe, is a hoax.

And in total disregard of government directive that social gatherings should be banned, Mr Kirimi said he would not close his church despite the outbreak “because God has not instructed him to do so”.

To slow the Covid-19 spread, experts are calling for ''social distancing'' — a public health practice that aims to prevent sick people from coming into close contact with healthy people.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has also warned that that any congregation anywhere — be it at churches, funerals or weddings — will not be encouraged.

Last week, Mr Kagwe invoked the Public Health Act (PHA) which gives him broad legal authority to impose various forms of restrictions during public health crises.

Minimising transmission of infectious diseases is often a core function of public health law.

The claims by Mr Kirimi come even as South Korea’s thousands of Covid-19 cases were linked to a religious sect known as Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

A new wave of infections in South Korea were also linked to Grace River Church, which had defied calls to suspend services.

Media reports indicate that the church finally closed its doors on Sunday after 46 worshipers including the pastor and his wife tested positive to coronavirus.

South Korea has recorded more than 8,400 cases with half of them linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Several churches and mosques have heeded government directive against social gatherings.