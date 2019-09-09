Imenti North DCIO James Githinji said most of the students had been traced by Monday afternoon.

By CHARLES WANYORO

Panic has gripped Gikumene Girls High School in Meru County over the whereabouts of three students.

The three were part of the 18 who sneaked out of the institution Saturday morning.

Distraught parents who camped outside the institution said the students, 10 of them in Form Two, had walked out of the institution on Saturday as others were sent home to collect fees arrears.

Imenti North DCIO James Githinji said most of the students had been traced by Monday afternoon.

“Some students are at home while others are back in school, while three are unaccounted for,” he said.

Mr Githinji said police had visited the institution and would help trace the students.

A parent from Igoji area said he received a text message from the school late Saturday night informing him that his daughter had sneaked out of the school.

Another parent said she was shocked to learn that her daughter was away yet there was no documentation indicating that she had left school.

“It is sad that our daughters are missing, the school should be held responsible. I was called and told not to worry since such cases are frequent,” the parent said.