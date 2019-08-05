Three killed, 2 injured after motorcycles collide in Meru

By CHARLES WANYORO

Three people died on the spot while two others were critically injured after two motorcycles collided at at Gachanka area, in Meru County on Sunday.

The injured were rushed to Meru Level Five Hospital for treatment.

The dead were identified as Clinton Murithi, Kelvin Murithi and Victor Orengi.

Mr Ken Mwirigi and Mr Tony Murithi are fighting for their lives at the referral hospital.

The three were traveling on a boda boda from Meru town to Nkabune in Imenti North sub-county at around 11pm.

Imenti North traffic boss Gideon Lekakeny, who visited the scene, said initial investigations indicated one of the motorcycles could have been moving on the wrong side of the road.

He said they had increased surveillance to ensure that all road users adhered to traffic rules.

Mr Lekakeny warned boda boda riders who operate without licenses and safety gear will be arrested and prosecuted.