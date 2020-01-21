By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Three people were on Tuesday evening killed after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a police vehicle at Thimangiri market, on the Meru-Mikinduri road, Meru County.

Meshack Kirea, 26, Lewis Kinyua, 28, and Douglas Kaburia were travelling from Kirima Gitune to Meru town when their motorcycle collided head-on with a Toyota Land cruiser belonging to Makutano Police Station in Tharaka-Nithi.

Kirea, who was riding the ill-fated motorcycle died on the spot while his succumbed to their injuries at Meru Level Five Hospital.

Imenti North police boss Robinson Mboloi said the boda boda rider joined the road abruptly from a feeder road, giving the driver no chance to avoid the crash.

However, local market chairman Japhet Kinyua blamed the driver of the police vehicle, saying he was speeding on the wrong lane.

“We blame the police officer for the accident, the public wanted to set the vehicle on fire but I pleaded with the angry mob not to take the law in their hands. We took the injured to hospital using the same vehicle,” said Mr Kinyua.

Advertisement

Imenti North boda boda Association Chairman John Anthony Gikundi said there were numerous accidents on the one-kilometre stretch and urged the government to erect bumps.

“The stretch had more than 10 accidents in December alone, we need urgent intervention,” he said.