The naked body of a young woman has been found stashed in a sack and dumped along the Kaaga bypass in Meru.

Residents Mwirine village were Monday morning shocked after discovering the body of the dumped in a drainage amidst some long grass

The woman spotting short hair appeared to be in her late teens.

A bodaboda rider who was ferrying his customer spotted the green sack which was tied with ropes and called colleagues and, after inspection, they found the body.

DRAG MARKS

There were marks indicating that the sack containing the body had been dragged to the spot where it was found from the road, suggesting that she was killed elsewhere.

Mr Mwenda, a resident, said they suspected the woman was strangled since there appeared to be some marks on her neck.

“The scene did not have blood and there were no signs of struggle. It looks like the murder happened elsewhere,” said Mr Mwenda.

Kaaga Assistant Chief Dorothy Gitonga, who visited the scene, said they could not identify the body.

“We woke up to this shocking incident. We don’t know where the body was brought from since no one seems to recognise her,” she said.

“We don’t have street lights and one cannot see what is happening from far. We need the lights to end crime,” she added.