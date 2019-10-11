By CHARLES WANYORO

A 36-year old woman has died of suspected food poisoning while her three children and 65-year-old mother are recuperating at the Meru Level Five Hospital.

Ms Jacinta Makena, her son Joseph Gitonga, 15, her nine-year-old twin daughters Princess Mwendwa and Angel Kendi and mother Margaret Karia, 65, were taken ill after eating sweet potatoes at their Mwendantu home, Imenti North, Meru County.

They complained of severe stomach ache vomiting and diarrhoea after the Tuesday dinner before they were rushed to Meru Level Five Hospital.

COMPLICATIONS

The hospital’s nursing officer Faith Mutua said Ms Makena died on Wednesday after developing complications.

She said the hospital is yet to establish the type of the poison the patients ingested.

“They have been stabilised and they are out of danger, we are scrutinising the kind of poison they took,” said Ms Mutua.

According to Ms Makena’s sister, Purity Kagendo, there had been a deep-seated tension over a kitchen garden that a neighbour was claiming.