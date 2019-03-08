By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

A 19-year-old woman who was jilted by the man she had met on Facebook on their first date in Meru, has returned home.

The woman and her two children spent two weeks at Kiutine market, Meru, after the miraa farmer who invited her for a date fled.

She left Meru Thursday morning and is reported to have arrived back home in Nakuru County in the evening after the man bowed to pressure and paid her bus fare.

The man is said to have sent an emissary who handed over Sh1,300 to an elder to facilitate the woman’ journey home. Other well-wishers also gave her money.

Mr Gitonga Mucheke, area assistant chief, confirmed that the man had sent money after members of public raided the 40-year-old man’s home and seized his motorcycle to force him to pay the woman’s fare home.

VISITED SALON

Related Content Woman jilted after long trip to first date

Mr Mucheke said the woman took her time to bid farewell to some of her friends and even visited a salon to have her hair done.

The woman, who dropped out of school after she became pregnant at 16, had expressed willingness to settle at the market that borders Meru National Park if she found a well-wisher to help her start a business. She is also keen to go back to school.

She arrived at the market two weeks ago on the invitation of a man she said she had been chatting with via text messages and phone calls. The man later abandoned her at a hotel room after she insisted that he undertakes a HIV test before sex.

The man is said to have dialled the woman’s number by mistake.

“We started chatting when I was pregnant with my second child and I even told him so but he said it was fine with it,” she told Nation.co.ke.

SH 1300

The man, who had promised to marry her, had sent her Sh1,300 for bus fare to Meru.

The woman said she was disappointed upon discovering that the man was much older than he had claimed. Besides, he was reluctant to undergo HIV test before sex.

The man turned against her and at one time demanded that she reimburses Sh1,300 he had sent her and another Sh500 he had paid for the lodging.

“He told me that he was 28-years-old and was not married. He also said we could not go to his house, which he claimed was wet because he had just mopped it,” said the woman.

“I learnt that he was over 40-years-old and was married,” she added.

Mr Julius Kithinji, a village elder, offered to accommodate the woman and her children.