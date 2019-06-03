Marauding elephants trample man to death in Meru

The elephants engaged the KWS warders in a cat and mouse game for two days before they were eventually driven out on Sunday.

By CHARLES WANYORO

A man has been killed by marauding elephants in Mweronkanga village, Tigania West of Meru County.

Meru County police boss Patrick Lumumba said Mr Silas Muchui, 48, died at Miathene Level Four Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment after the animals trampled on him.

LEARNING PARALYSED

As the area residents drove away the elephants believed to have come from Meru National Park, the animals stormed Meru University of Science and Technology, paralysing learning activities in the institution.

They broke the institution’s chain link fence and entered the university compound.

The elephants engaged the Kenya Wildlife Service warders in a cat and mouse game for two days before they were eventually driven out on Sunday.

University Vice Chancellor Romanus Odhiambo said they were experiencing increased invasion of elephants from the neighbouring Lower Imenti Forest.

He said he had requested for funds from the government to erect a perimeter wall around the institution.

SH150 MILLION

He said the institution requires at least Sh150 million for the project.

“We always make reports to the Kenya Wildlife Service whenever animals stray into the compound but nothing has been done to stop them from getting into our compound,” said Prof Odhiambo.

Three years ago, a lecturer at the neighbouring Kenya Methodist University was killed by an elephant near the forest.

Mr Bernard Kinyua, a resident, said the animals damaged tens of acres of food crops in the area. He appealed for compensation to save them from starvation.