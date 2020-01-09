Mr Mbaabu said pathologists ruled out suicide by drowning in Kinyua's death because there was no water in his lungs.

Joel Mbaabu, the family's spokesman, said their search for truth has been hampered because the businessman is yet to explain to them what happened.

By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

A family in Mpuri village, Meru County is seeking answers after the decomposing body of their 27-year-old kin was found inside a water tank on Thursday.

The body of Stephen Kinyua Mungania was found inside the compound of his employer nearly three weeks after he went missing.

Kinyua worked as a shopkeeper for a prominent Meru businessman for the last three years.

His brother, Julius Kirinya, said he was to meet him on December 27 to discuss a family issue but his brother never turned up.

Joel Mbaabu, the family's spokesman, said their search for truth has been hampered because the businessman is yet to explain to them what happened.

Mr Mbaabu said pathologists ruled out suicide by drowning in Kinyua's death because there was no water in his lungs.

Advertisement

Police said no arrests have been yet over the incident.

Kinyua's family is now seeking justice for their kin.