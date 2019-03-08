The boda boda rider, who was shot on the back, is recuperating at Maua Methodist Hospital.

The attack came barely three days after miraa farmers and two herdsmen were shot dead in a retaliatory attack.

By CHARLES WANYORO

Two pastors were shot dead while a boy was seriously injured at Kambi Chafu, Amwathi area of Igembe North, Meru County on Thursday evening.

Pastors Josphat Kalung’e, Nkunja M’Itirikia and the minor were ambushed by gunmen on a motorcycle a few metres from Kamweline Police Station as they headed home from a prayer meeting.

The incident bring to six, the number of people killed in the area since Sunday.

The boy, who was shot in the hand and leg, is receiving treatment at Maua Methodist Hospital.

The attack came barely three days after miraa farmers and two herdsmen were shot dead in a retaliatory attack following the killing of a businessman in the area.

MUTILATED BODY

Mr Samuel Mugambi, 35, Benjamin Kamairo, 32, and Mr Njoroge Kimaru were killed on Monday in what police think was a retaliatory attack following the murder of Mr Willy Harun, a trader, as he travelled on a motorcycle from Mutuati market to Gachiuru area.

The boda boda rider, who was shot on the back, is recuperating at Maua Methodist Hospital.

A badly mutilated body thought to be that of Mr Njoroge was found in the bush on Wednesday.

Igembe North police boss David Kirui said they were pursuing the raiders who have been terrorising residents.

ATTACKS

Tension was high in Kinisa, Kabachi and Kamaoo areas. Residents have called on the government to tighten security.

Mr Kirui said the first killing, which occurred at Lumbaini Hills, is suspected to have triggered subsequent attacks in Kongo Atune area.

He said there had been simmering tension between Borana and Somali livestock traders.

Mr Kirui said the police were investigating whether the first incident was a case of robbery with violence or an attack triggered by business rivalry.

“It is as if the two communities are engaged in business rivalry. Miraa farmers are being attacked,” he said.