Migori county bans ‘disco matanga’

Migori County government has resolved to criminalise funeral music events, popularly known as ‘disco matanga,’ in a new move to curb rising cases of teenage pregnancies.

Governor Okoth Obado accompanied by his wife Helen, and First Ladies from Kakamega, Kisii and Baringo counties, organised a charity walk to help kick out teenage pregnancies in the county.

Speaking at Osingo Primary in Suna East, Governor Obado said the culture of night partying in funerals and female genital mutilation were that main causes of high prevalence rates of teen pregnancies, currently standing at 30 per cent.

“We have partnered with other stakeholders as Migori to reduce teenage pregnancy prevalence rates to around 20 per cent, but we will put a more concerted effort towards ending the vice,” Mr Obado said.

NEW BILL

He said already a motion has been tabled before the County Assembly to criminalise funeral discos.

“We have a culture where during and after funerals music called ‘disco matanga’ is always played for days and weeks on end; we want to ban it completely as it is the main avenue of teen pregnancies,” Obado said.

Kanyasa MCA Jackiepol Ongoro said apart from the ‘disco matanga motion,’ MCAs have also passed a sexual violence and gender bill.

“These bills if passed into law will open doors on how best we can work with stakeholders in ending the vice in the county,” she said.

Janet Aketch, the programme officer at Jhpiego, which has been working with teenagers in Migori county, said they formed health clubs where vulnerable girls have been sharing their challenges.