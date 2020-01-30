By IAN BYRON

Former Nyatike MP Tobias Ochola Ogur has died.

Mr Ogur passed on at The Nairobi Hospital where he had sought treatment for organ failure.

According to his communications manager Jasper Ater, Mr Ogur had been diagnosed with acute kidney failure and was undergoing treatment at the hospital when he passed on.

"The former legislator had been in ICU after he was diagnosed with acute kidney failure. He died on Wednesday at around 3.30pm while undergoing treatment," Mr Ater told the Nation by phone.

EULOGISED

Nyatike MP Tom Odege eulogised Mr Ogur as a legislator who left the constituency with dignity.

"Mr Ogur's death is certainly a big loss to Nyatike Constituency, which he led with honour and dignity when he was the MP, and the people of Kenya whom he ably served as assistant minister for Health.

“We remember during his tenure as our MP the many development projects he initiated and accomplished, key among them being schools and health facilities. His good deeds will remain as a permanent reminder of his leadership," Mr Odege said in a statement.

KANU MP

Mr Ogur was a vocal MP who served Nyatike Constituency on a Kanu party ticket from 1988 before decamping to Ford Kenya in 1992.

In the 19992 elections, Mr Ogur was edged out by Mr Tom Onyango who vied on a National Development Party (NDP) ticket before he was re-elected on a Narc ticket in 2002.

In 2007, Mr Ogur was replaced by Mr Edick Anyanga in Nyatike, bringing an end to his political career, having served the government in different capacities under former President Moi's regime.