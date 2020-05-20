Migori: First two Covid-19 patients leave hospital

Migori County Health Executive Isca Oluoch told the Nation that the mother and her child left hospital after they tested negative for the virus.

They tested positive for the new coronavirus in April after arriving into the country from Tanzania, the Health ministry said.

By IAN BYRON

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

The first two Covid-19 patients in Migori County were discharged from hospital Wednesday.

The patients, a 35-year-old woman and her toddler, were recuperating at Macalder Sub-County Hospital.

“We gave them a clean bill of health and discharged them after they both tested negative.

But we are monitoring the other four who are still receiving treatment at Macalder,” Dr Oluoch said.

The four patients in hospital came into contact with the first two cases and tested positive.

Meanwhile, the government has increased security at the Kenya-Tanzania border in Nyanza region.

On Wednesday, a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) officers was deployed along the stretch from Ntimaru down to Muhuru Bay to man the porous border after locals reported that Tanzanian nationals are sneaking into the county using boats and motorcycles.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner James Kianda attended a security strategy meeting with Migori County Commissioner and other county security officers on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the meeting told the Nation that the meeting sought to bolster security at the border points by deploying more officers.

“We are deliberating on ways to improve cross border surveillance by cooperating with Tanzanian authorities manning the other side,” said the officer who sought anonymity because he is not authorised to speak the press.

In Homa Bay County, health surveillance team and officials from the Ministry of Interior are looking for six people believed to have travelled from Nairobi and Tanzania on Monday after a tip-off.

Two people travelled from Nairobi to Homa Bay town while six others travelled from Tanzania to Nyandiwa and Magunga in Suba.

Homa Bay County Health Executive Richard Muga said the six will have to prove that they were certified to travel to Homa Bay.

“They will be quarantined when they are found, ” Prof Muga said.

In another incident, 20 revellers who were arrested in a police swoop while drinking at a Migori bar have been put in a quarantine centre.

The 20 had locked themselves at Gilly Hotel and Restaurant on Tuesday night. They included the hotel proprietor and four waiters.

Migori police boss Boniface Mutie said police were enforcing the dusk to dawn curfew orders when they were alerted about the revellers.