Four killed, 15 injured after mine collapses in Migori

By IAN BYRON

More by this Author

At least four people died while 15 others sustained injuries after a mine collapsed in Migori County on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Osiri gold mine in Nyatike. Six of the victims are said to be in critical condition at Macalder Hospital. By Thursday afternoon Area Chief David Oulo said there were fears that more miners could still be trapped in the debris.

“Three bodies were badly crushed, the other miner died while receiving treatment in one of the hospitals in the area. Those with critical injuries have since been transferred to Migori Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment,” the administrator said.

According to the chief, there are fears that more are trapped in the debris.

“There are conflicting reports on the exact number of the miners who were working here, some say they were forty while others claim they were only fifteen,” he said.

He noted that rescue operations will continue until all victims are evacuated.