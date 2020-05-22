Gang attacks Rongo radio journalist

Rongo Sub-County Police Commander Peter Okiring, who accompanied the journalist to hospital said investigation into the attack is ongoing and that legal action will be taken against the attackers.

By IAN BYRON

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Police in Rongo are looking for a gang that attacked a local radio journalist on Thursday evening.

Unknown assailants ambushed Rameny FM radio presenter Linus Ombima while he was on his way to work and hacked him several times on the head and shoulder.

Mr Ombima, who spoke to Nation from Homa Bay County Referral Hospital on Friday, he was not far from his house in the outskirts of Rongo town when the attackers descended on him.

“I saw two men coming from the opposite direction and one was trailing me from behind, before I sensed any danger, one of them hit my head with a heavy object and I fell on the ground.

"They hacked me several times before fleeing,” Mr Ombima said.

Rongo Sub-County Police Commander Peter Okiring, who accompanied the journalist to hospital said investigation into the attack is ongoing and that legal action will be taken against the attackers.

The police boss asked anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the attackers to report to authority.

Rongo town residents held a protest accusing police officers of poor performance in conducting patrols.

They blamed the security agents of “chasing away locals before curfew and returning to sleep, leaving criminals to roam freely in the night”.

“Our officers are doing too little... It is barely a week when a school teachers was murdered and her eyes gouged out in broad daylight,” said Peter Otianga, a resident.

The Media Council Of Kenya (MCK) criticised the police for failing to provide adequate security to journalists offering essential services during curfew hours.

In a letter written to Migori County Police Commandant Celestino Nyaga, the council on the county security agents to launch investigations into the incident and bring the culprits to book.

“As the media council, we are concerned on the incessant attacks meted on journalists while on duty. Migori County of late has witnessed cases of attacks on journalists with the recent cases involving a radio presenter who was heading to work.