Man killed and eyes gouged out in shocking incident

By IAN BYRON

Police in Nyatike are holding a man accused of killing his neighbour in a bizarre incident on Friday.

Officials said the 32-year-old suspect waylaid the victim at 10am and hit him with a blunt object on the head before gouging out his eyes.

Central Karungu chief said the assailant attempted to escape after committing the heinous act, but was pursued by villagers, who arrested him and handed him over to police.

The administrator said police are investigating the motive behind the killing and that the suspect will be charged on Monday.