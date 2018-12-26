By VIVERE NANDIEMO

More by this Author

Police in Awendo, Migori County are searching for a man who allegedly broke into his neighbour’s house on Christmas eve and sexually assaulted her.

The victim’s husband, who was in Kisumu at the time of the incident, said the suspect, identified as Brian Ondeyo, armed with a machete, broke into their house at midnight and committed the act.

He is said to have taken advantage of heavy rains that were pounding the area to break into the house.

RAINING

"It was raining heavily when the man broke into the house at around midnight. My wife's screams were drowned by the rains. He raped her repeatedly before he escaped," said the victim's husband.

The suspect is still at large.

But the victim's family has alleged that some of the suspect’s relatives have been bragging that they have the financial capability to secure the release of their kin in case he is arrested.

"It is unfortunate that the man is still at large despite committing such a heinous act. It's even more painful for us when some of his family members keep bragging of their ability to secure their kin’s release if he is arrested," said one of the victim’s relatives.

TAKEN TO HOSPITAL

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she is still recuperating.

Her relatives said that the incident has brought shame to the family and dampened their Christmas mood.

They called on the police to probe the matter and prosecute the suspect.

The incident left residents in shock with many saying they could not believe the suspect, whom they described is a quiet man, could commit such an act.

Confirming the incident, Awendo OCPD Mary Musyoka said police are pursuing the suspect who has since gone into hiding.