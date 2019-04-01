By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

More by this Author

Police in Rongo, Migori County have launched investigations into an arson attack at the home of county ODM Chairman Philip Makabong’o.

During the attack on Sunday morning, two vehicles belonging to Mr Makabong’o were torched at his home in Kitere Kanyajuok, Rongo Sub-County.

The vocal ODM chairman said he suspected people linked to Governor OKoth Obado were behind the attack.

“At one time the same people attacked my son and vowed not to relent. They are known diehard backers of Governor Obado,” Mr Makabong’o told the Nation by phone.

DENIED CLAIMS

But Governor Obado’s Director of Communications Nicholas Anyuor denied the claims.

“The governor has no time to send arsonists to burn Makabongo’s property. He cannot stoop that low,” said Mr Anyuor.

He questioned whether Mr Makabong’o had any evidence linking the governor to the attack and challenged him to provide it to the police.

“Otherwise he should not use this attack to seek cheap political mileage”, added Mr Anyuor.

Mr Makabong’o said his Toyota Sprinter and a Subaru Forester car belonging to his son were burnt during the attack, sometime after midnight on Saturday.

FOUR VEHICLES

He revealed that he has four vehicles but at the time of the attack, only three were in his compound.

One belonging to his wife Philister Makabong’o – an ODM nominated MCA – was spared as it was not within the compound while another one was parked away from the other two that were burnt, he said.

“We were woken up by a huge explosion moments past mid night. My daughter-in-law informed us that the home was on fire. We put out the blaze before it gutted a nearby house,” said Mr Makabong’o.

NO ARERSTS

Rongo police boss Peter Kirui said no suspect has been arrested.

“The incident happened at midnight and no person was seen or voices heard when the two vehicles were burnt,” said Mr Kirui.

He added that police visited the scene and “the necessary action was taken.”