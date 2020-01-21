By IAN BYRON

Migori County Assembly deputy speaker and North Kanyamkago MCA George Omamba was dealt a blow after MCAs replaced him despite a court order reinstating him after he was impeached last year.

In what seems to be a move by assembly speaker Boaz Okoth to stamp authority, Mr Omamba has paid the ultimate price of going against Governor Okoth Obado's administration after he questioned dubious financial dealings at the assembly and the executive.

The MCA, who was stripped of his deputy speaker post, had sought a court order barring the assembly from impeaching him.

Mr Omamba has been governor Obado’s ally but fell out with the governor and has been associating with Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko.

REPLACEMENT

On January 20, Mr Omamba was replaced by Bukira East MCA Mathews Chacha as the deputy speaker after he moved to court to stop his impeachment.

At one point, Mr Omamba had to be whisked away from the assembly after he protested the move in a special sitting which was convened abruptly to vet Migori County public service board members.

His replacement has been seen as an attempt by Speaker Boaz Okoth to stamp much needed authority after the Assembly's majority leader Roland Asiga resigned a fort night ago in an impeachment wave.

Prior to his resignation, Mr Asiga had accused the speaker of sabotaging efforts by the assembly to perform their oversight role over the executive which he alleges is marred by massive corruption.

2022 POWER MOVES

Mr Asiga is now replaced by South Sakwa MCA Edward Ken, where senator Ayacko hails, which is seen as a move to prepare the ground for 2022 governor elections.

Speaker Boaz and Mr Ayacko have hinted at taking a stab at the 2020 governorship and could be in the ballot to replace Mr Obado in 2022.

Kachieng’ MCA Brian Osodo was also voted in as a new member of speaker’s channel.

Meanwhile, Migori ODM officials have condemned the Monday impeachment of the deputy speaker saying no consultations were made before the matter was taken to the assembly.

ODM chairman Phillip Makabong'o and Secretary General Joseph Olala said the assembly members’ actions could derail efforts by the party to spearhead the BBI agenda.