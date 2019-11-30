Migori man dies of suspected poisoning

By IAN BYRON

A man suspected to have swallowed a poisonous substance after picking a quarrel with his wife died on Saturday while receiving treatment at St Joseph Ombo Mission Hospital in Migori town.

Mr Charles Yogo, 42, was rushed to the hospital after family members found him unconscious in his house on Friday night.

Suna Ragana Assistant Chief Christopher Owuo said Mr Yogo had quarrelled with his wife before he was found lying unconscious in his house at Wuoth Ogik trading centre on the outskirts of Migori town.

“Family members said they found Mr Yogo foaming in the mouth before they rushed him to hospital, he died while undergoing treatment,” said Mr Owuo.

Mr Owuo said the man might have ingested some poison. “Police have launched investigations into the matter ere was no suicide note left behind by the deceased,” Mr Owuo said.

Mr Yogo’s widow Roselyn Akinyi denied her husband could have taken his life. She said her husband had complained of persistent stomach pains on Thursday before his condition worsened.

“He had complained of stomach pains after returning home from Lambwe in Homa Bay County. His condition worsened and we rushed him to hospital but he succumbed while undergoing treatment,” she said.

She said the cause of her husband’s death will be revealed after a post-mortem.

“Speculation is rife about the cause of my husband’s death but post-mortem results will set the record straight,” she said.